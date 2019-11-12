Community NewsNews

House of Commons to reconvene on Dec. 5

by Julianna Perkins
This will be the first session back since Trudeau’s re-election

The House of Commons will reconvene on Dec. 5, almost two months after it dissolved for the 43rd Canadian federal election.

Parliament’s first task will be to elect the Speaker of the House of Commons, which will be followed by a speech from the Throne. This speech by Gov. Gen. Julie Payette will outline the government’s focus and agenda for the new parliamentary session.

The announcement was released by the Prime Minister’s Office shortly before Justin Trudeau was scheduled to meet with Opposition Leader Andrew Scheer this morning.

In the meeting, Scheer outlined the Conservative Party’s priorities and said that “Canada is as divided as it ever has been,” according to a news release by the CPC.

The December session will immediately follow Trudeau’s attendance at a NATO meeting in London.

Trudeau, leader of the Liberal Party, is expected to release his cabinet on Nov. 20. He was re-elected prime minister and reduced to a minority government on Oct. 21 despite a campaign period marred by a brownface costume scandal.

