Dalgona Coffee is the latest trend taking over TikTok, Instagram and finally Youtube. Named after the South Korean toffee candy of the same colour and sponge-like texture, dalgona coffee is a fluffy caffeine delight that is simple to make at home. Watch the video to learn how!

Sarah Chew Sarah Chew is an executive podcast producer at the Ryersonian. Her favourite topics to report on are women's issues, food, culture and travel. You'll either find her petting a dog or climbing a mountain in a foreign country - both are highly likely.