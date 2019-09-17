Community NewsNewsTop stories

In Memoriam: Yusra Javed

by Julianna Perkins
written by Julianna Perkins

Over the weekend, the Ryerson School of Journalism lost a talented, dedicated and compassionate young journalist.

Yusra Javed was a dedicated fourth-year Ryerson journalism student who died suddenly Saturday, Sept. 14. (Photo courtesy of Aya Baradie)

Yusra Javed, a fourth-year Ryerson journalism student, died at home of a sudden illness in the early morning of Saturday, Sept. 14. She was 21.

Originally from Pickering, Javed entered the Ryerson School of Journalism in 2016. This past summer, she worked as the press gallery intern at the Legislative Assembly of Ontario.

On campus, she volunteered with the Journalism Course Union, worked as a reporter for RUtv News and was the editor in chief of New Wave magazine. Javed was also the host of Rogers tv Durham’s The Youth Perspective with Yusra Javed, where she covered the 2018 municipal and provincial elections. 

She was slated to complete an internship at CBC at the beginning of her fourth year and would also have joined the Ryersonian masthead later in the semester.

A viewing was held Sunday at the Islamic Foundation of Toronto in Scarborough for Javed’s friends, family and colleagues, and was followed by her burial at Pine Ridge Memorial Gardens and Cemetery in Ajax.

The RSJ will hold a memorial service for Javed on Wednesday, Sept. 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Venn (RCC 103).

Additionally, RCC 221 will remain open as a gathering place for students until the memorial begins on Wednesday. A memory book is available for students to sign and share condolences with her family

Counsellors will be available in RCC 303 Tuesday and Wednesday for anyone who needs them. 

This story will be updated throughout the week.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

You may also like

4 places that don’t charge you extra for...

Welcome to the Ryersonian

How China, Korea and Vietnam will celebrate ‘Chinese...

Church-Yonge Corridor among worst in air pollution: study

Law-enforcement powers of special constables to help with...

Ryersonian Audio: Blue & Gold Podcast Episode 1

Metro student discount now on Tuesdays only

Why going out for a nature walk may...

Federal election campaign kicks off today

TTC post-secondary photo ID available on campus today

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

5 × 5 =

Previous Next
Close
Test Caption
Test Description goes like this