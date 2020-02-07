Arts & LifePhotographyVisual Arts & Design

In photos: from a student’s perspective

by Brent Smyth
written by Brent Smyth

Photo essays from the perspectives of four Ryerson students

On Tuesday, Jan. 29, the Ryersonian gave disposable cameras to four Ryerson students studying in different years and programs. We asked them to document the same 12-hour period from their perspectives.

Owen Nabuurs, second-year photography student.

Diego Aguilar Capriles, fourth-year structural engineering student

Anna Korotkova, second-year environmental and urban sustainability student

Anan Islam, second-year business technology management student

Photo and Graphics Editor for the Ryersonian, and a deep purveyor of puns.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

Photo and Graphics Editor for the Ryersonian, and a deep purveyor of puns.

You may also like

Ballerinas of colour advocate for a change

Protesters rally against Bell’s prison phone system monopoly

40 years at TPW of community building for...

Ryerson students developing Ryerson-only dating app, dubbed RU...

Ryerson to launch new music production program

Ryerson psychologist says Blue Monday influenced by personal...

Autism in females may be harder to spot...

Oakham House Choir prepares for what could be...

20 ways to ring in 2020 in Toronto

Ryerson’s student entrepreneurs gear up for the holidays

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

5 × four =

Previous Next
Close
Test Caption
Test Description goes like this