Kawhi Leonard applies to trademark “What it do baby”

The former Toronto Raptor has reportedly filed to trademark two phrases for clothing and footwear use

Former Toronto Raptor Kawhi Leonard filed on Oct. 23 to trademark two phrases with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The phrases are “What it do baby” and “City views over interviews.”

A video of Leonard saying “What it do baby” during the Raptors championship celebration went viral earlier this year after teammate Serge Ibaka posted the video on Snapchat.

It’s unclear where the “City views over interviews” phrase came from, but speculation from the public suggests it comes from Leonard’s new commercial for New Balance and the Los Angeles Clippers, in which he doesn’t talk.

Leonard is following in the footsteps of the Los Angeles Lakers star player Lebron James, who in September tried to copyright his viral phrase “Taco Tuesday.”

Unfortunately for James, the patent office denied his request, saying the phrase is “a commonplace term, message or expression widely used by a variety of sources that merely conveys an ordinary, familiar, well-recognized concept or sentiment.”