BasketballNewsSports

Kawhi Leonard applies to trademark “What it do baby”

by Evan Cherubini
written by Evan Cherubini

The former Toronto Raptor has reportedly filed to trademark two phrases for clothing and footwear use

Former Toronto Raptor Kawhi Leonard filed on Oct. 23 to trademark two phrases with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The phrases are “What it do baby” and “City views over interviews.”

A video of Leonard saying “What it do baby” during the Raptors championship celebration went viral earlier this year after teammate Serge Ibaka posted the video on Snapchat. 

It’s unclear where the “City views over interviews” phrase came from, but speculation from the public suggests it comes from Leonard’s new commercial for New Balance and the Los Angeles Clippers, in which he doesn’t talk.

Leonard is following in the footsteps of the Los Angeles Lakers star player Lebron James, who in September tried to copyright his viral phrase “Taco Tuesday.” 

Unfortunately for James, the patent office denied his request, saying the phrase is “a commonplace term, message or expression widely used by a variety of sources that merely conveys an ordinary, familiar, well-recognized concept or sentiment.”

Evan is the copy Editor for the 2019 Fall Semester.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

Evan is the copy Editor for the 2019 Fall Semester.

You may also like

The NBA-China controversy, explained

Toronto City Council approves nearly $30 billion Ontario...

Electoral reform not in Trudeau’s future

Five budget-friendly Halloween events near Ryerson

Yusra Javed remembered with tribute at Queen’s Park

Everything you need to know to get through...

Women’s Rams hockey sees loss in early game

Ryerson student advocates for Kashmiri rights

Former Rye student is now a singing superstar

Canada’s drug policies need to change – now

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

10 − 1 =

Previous Next
Close
Test Caption
Test Description goes like this