Lessons from trying to predict an unpredictable US election

by Deepak Bidwai
written by Deepak Bidwai

Almost all opinion polls in the US predicted a blue wave in favour of Democrats on Nov. 3. Some gave Joe Biden an almost 10 point advantage. How did they get it so wrong? Why were American TV channels, including Fox News, so shocked to see the strong showing by Trump?

We talked to John Doyle, The Globe and Mail’s TV critic since 2000, about the failure of many polls, and the inability of American cable TV channels to understand the political undercurrent.

Music: The Letter Back by Doyeq

Article: The night of jabbering fools: U.S. TV news fails on election night by John Doyle

