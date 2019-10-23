Liberal MP Bill Morneau re-elected in Toronto Centre

The sitting finance minister’s victory comes as Liberals sweep the city

(Karen Sandoval-Santana/Ryersonian)

Incumbent Liberal MP and Justin Trudeau’s Minister of Finance Bill Morneau was re-elected in Toronto Centre, continuing the momentum that first propelled him to victory in the riding in 2015.

Morneau received 57.4 per cent of the vote in Toronto Centre in Monday’s federal election, beating out NDP candidate Brian Chang and Conservative candidate Ryan Lester, who received 22.3 and 12.1 per cent of the vote, respectively.

“This is a great night because it’s a great night for Toronto Centre,” Morneau said shortly after the election was called. “We’ve done a lot, and a lot has happened in Toronto Centre over the past four years, we know there is so much more to do.”

Morneau campaigned on a platform of efficient policy creation, responsible budgeting and stronger gun control — sentiments echoed by several other Liberal candidates in the GTA. Across the city, Liberals sailed to victory in all of Toronto’s 25 ridings — the same outcome from the 2015 federal election.

A total of nine people ran for election in Toronto Centre, including several fringe party candidates such as independent Jason Tavares, communist Bronwyn Cragg and Animal Protection Party of Canada candidate Rob Lewin.