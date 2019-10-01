Liberals’ campaign platform promises increase to student grants

Justin Trudeau announced the party’s full platform, including changes to the student loan repayment grace period

Justin Trudeau announced students won’t have to start repaying their loans until they earn at least $35,000. (Menna Elnaka/Ryersonian)

The Liberals’ full campaign platform was unveiled by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a town hall in Mississauga on Sunday, and includes promises to boost to post-secondary assistance grants and change the threshold for student loan repayment after graduation.

The Liberals promised an increase to Canada Student Grants for post-secondary students by up to $1,200 per year. Under the party’s platform, students would also have a grace period of two years after graduation before they are required to begin repaying their loans, up from the current six-month period. Graduated students would also only have to start repaying their loans when they earn at least $35,000 annually.

“Under the old Harper Conservative government … the maximum Canadian student grant was $2,000 a year,” Trudeau said during a town hall meeting at the University of Toronto’s Mississauga campus over the weekend. “But today’s announcement, when combined with previous Liberal increases, will bring the maximum Canadian student grant to $4,200 a year.”

New parents will also be able to “hit the pause button,” Trudeau said, on an interest-free loan repayment until their child turns five years old.

Trudeau also referenced the education cuts that Ontario Premier Doug Ford made to OSAP in January. When asked why he’s associating Scheer with Ford, Trudeau said, “Scheer is the person who has associated himself with Doug Ford… You want to prove a point of what Andrew has done, would do, look at what Doug Ford has done.”

The Conservatives have promised an increase in grants for registered education savings plans, but their official platform has not yet been released.

The NDP has promised to eliminate interest accumulated on student loans, reduce tuition fees and increase access to student grants.

The Green Party wants to eliminate all post-secondary tuition at public Canadian universities and totally forgive existing student loans.