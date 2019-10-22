electionsNewsTopTop stories

Liberals win minority government

by Maria Sarrouh
Trudeau holds on to power

(Photo courtesy of White House via Wikimedia Commons)

Justin Trudeau is heading back to Parliament. 

The Liberals won enough seats to form a minority government. The Conservatives won the second-most seats. 

All the federal leaders were re-elected in their home ridings, except for People’s Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier. Trudeau was re-elected in the Montreal riding of Papineau. Andrew Scheer has been re-elected in Saskatchewan’s Regina-Qu’Appelle riding. Jagmeet Singh was re-elected in his riding of Burnaby South in Vancouver. Elizabeth May was re-elected in the British Columbia riding of Saanich-Gulf Islands. 

Bernier lost his seat in Quebec’s Beauce riding to Conservative candidate Richard Lehoux, who beat Bernier by 9.9 per cent. 

 Check back in with the Ryersonian for more election coverage over the coming days,. 

