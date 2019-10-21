LIVE UPDATES: Follow the 2019 federal election as it happens

Keep up with the Ryersonian’s coverage as Canada’s 43rd federal election unfolds across the country tonight

The six major party leaders in the 2019 federal election. Clockwise from top left: Jagmeet Singh, NDP; Justin Trudeau, Liberal; Elizabeth May, Green; Maxime Bernier, People’s Party; Andrew Scheer, Conservative; Yves-François Blanchet, Bloc Québécois. (Maria Sarrouh)

11:04 p.m. — The Liberals have won or are leading in 158 ridings; the Conservatives have won or are leading in 117; the Bloc Québécois has won or is leading in 35; the NDP has won or is leading in 25; and the Greens have won or are leading in three.

10:50 p.m. — People’s Party of Canada leader and incumbent MP Maxime Bernier has lost his seat in Quebec’s Beauce riding, beaten out by Conservative candidate Richard Lehoux, who received 38.6 per cent of the vote; Bernier received 28.7 per cent.

10:45 p.m. — Incumbent Liberal MP and sitting finance minister Bill Morneau has been re-elected in Toronto Centre.

10:41 p.m. — Conservative leader Andrew Scheer has been re-elected in Saskatchewan’s Regina-Qu’Appelle riding, which he has won six times since 2004.

10:33 p.m. — Conservatives have been elected in 46 ridings, Liberals in 39, the Bloc in eight and the NDP in one.

10:22 p.m. — CBC is predicting a Liberal minority government.

10:21 p.m. — Etobicoke North is the first riding in Toronto to be officially called for the Liberals. Incumbent MP Kirsty Duncan has won with 66.7 per cent of the vote.

10:20 p.m. — All 25 ridings in Toronto are now reporting results, with Liberal candidates continuing to lead all races across the city.

10:12 p.m. — CBC is predicting a Liberal government, though it has not yet projected if it will be a majority or minority government. Currently, the Liberals have won or are leading 127 ridings, while Conservatives have won or are leading 99.

10:04 p.m. — Eighteen of Toronto’s 25 ridings are now in the early stages of reporting. All reporting ridings are currently led by Liberal candidates, including Toronto Centre.

10 p.m. — The last polls have closed in British Columbia and Yukon. All 338 ridings in Canada — with the exception of Ontario’s Thunder Bay-Rainy River, which is delayed for another half hour — may begin reporting results.

9:58 p.m. — In preliminary reporting, the Liberals are leading in Toronto Centre with incumbent MP and finance minister Bill Morneau clocking in with 52 votes, NDP candidate Brian Chang with 19 and Conservative Ryan Lester with 18.

9:56 p.m. — The votes of more than one million Canadians — 3.76 per cent of the eligible electorate — have officially been recorded.

9:47 p.m. — The first ridings in Toronto have started reporting results, with Liberals leading in Willowdale and York Centre.

9:42 p.m. — With polls now reporting in seven provinces, Liberals have won or are leading 48 ridings, while Conservatives have won or are leading 23. The Bloc Québécois currently is leading in six ridings, the NDP has won one and leads in five more, and the Greens are ahead in one.

9:30 p.m. — Polls have closed in Alberta, Manitoba, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan. These seven provinces and territories are made up of 263 ridings.

9:17 p.m. — All five Liberal ministers from Atlantic Canada have officially won re-election.

9 p.m. — Two hours after the first polls closed in Newfoundland and Labrador, the votes of 513, 714 Canadians have been recorded, or 1.89 per cent of eligible voters nationwide.

8:53 p.m. — Thunder Bay-Rainy River in northern Ontario has announced it will extend polling hours by one hour to 10:30 p.m. local time due to issues with voter materials earlier in the day. No other riding deadlines in Canada have been extended at this time.

Across the country, Liberals have won 17 seats, Conservatives three and NDP one. The Bloc Québécois and Greens are currently leading one riding each: Guy Bernatchez in Quebec’s Gaspésie-Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine with 44.9 per cent of the vote, and Jenica Atwin in New Brunswick’s Fredericton riding with 35.3 per cent, respectively.

8:32 p.m. — Conservatives have won their first ridings of the night in western New Brunswick. Realtor and pastor Richard Bragdon has secured 58 per cent of the vote in Tobique-Mactaquac, while former MP John Williamson has bested Liberal incumbent Karen Ludwig with 52 per cent in New Brunswick Southwest.

At this time, Liberal candidates have now secured 11 seats, while the NDP still has one.

8:24 p.m. — Jack Harris has officially won St. John’s East, becoming the night’s first New Democrat MP. Nationally, Liberals are currently leading or have won 24 ridings, while Conservatives are leading six.

8:16 p.m. — Six of Newfoundland and Labrador’s seven ridings have been won by Liberal candidates except for St. John’s East, which is still up in the air. NDP candidate Jack Harris leads Liberal incumbent Nick Whalen there by nearly 1,000 votes, currently sitting at 46.1 per cent of the vote.

7:57 p.m. — Five races in Newfoundland and Labrador have been called for the Liberals, while many ridings in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia are too close to call. Liberals are leading 11 additional ridings, while Conservatives are ahead in nine. In St. John’s East, former New Democrat MP Jack Harris is leading by 278 votes — the only NDP candidate currently leading a riding.

In Labrador, incumbent Liberal Yvonne Jones has been declared the first Inuit candidate of the night to win a riding. In total, 62 Indigenous candidates are running across Canada.

7:43 p.m. — Liberal incumbent Scott Simms is projected to be Canada’s first elected MP of the night, winning Coast of Bays-Central-Notre Dame in central Newfoundland. Long Range Mountains on Newfoundland’s west coast has also been called for the Liberals with incumbent MP Gudie Hutchings.

7:30 p.m. — Polls have now closed in the Maritimes with the first results coming in from New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island. In 2015, Liberals swept the region, clinching every riding in all three Atlantic provinces.

Thirty minutes after polls closed in Newfoundland and Labrador, a few thousands votes have been recorded with Liberals leading six of the province’s seven ridings; St. John’s East in eastern Newfoundland has not yet begun reporting.

7 p.m. — As the first polls close in Newfoundland and Labrador at 8:30 p.m. NDT (7 p.m. EDT), the first results of the night will begin to roll in. In the 2015 federal election, the Liberal party won all seven of the province’s ridings.