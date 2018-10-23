First responders say a man has suffered severe injuries after falling from the second floor of the Toronto CF Eaton Centre

According to Global News, paramedics were called to the scene around 4:45 p.m., and have since transported the man — who is believed to be in his 40s — to a local trauma centre.

Police took to Twitter to provide an update on the situation, saying that the circumstances surrounding the incident have yet to be determined.

Witnesses report seeing the man being loaded onto the gurney “alive but in rough shape.”

An investigation is ongoing.