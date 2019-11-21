NewsSports

Maple Leafs fire head coach Mike Babcock

After a six-game losing streak, the Maple Leafs have cut ties with their head coach

The Toronto Maple Leafs have fired their head coach Mike Babcock and replaced him with Sheldon Keefe, the head coach of the Toronto Marlies.

The Maple Leafs made the change after losing six games in a row this season.

Babcock had a record of 173-133-45 during his time with the Leafs, but has been unable to take the team past the first round of playoffs the last three seasons.

Keefe, who has been coaching the Marlies for the last five years, helped guide the team to a Calder Cup championship in 2018.

Babcock signed a eight-year contract a contract worth USD$50 million in 2015, making him the highest-paid coach in NHL history.

