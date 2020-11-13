AccessibilityCommunity NewsCOVID-19Food & HealthNewsTop

Mattamy Athletic Centre reopens Saturday, operating under the province’s ‘red-level’ guideline

by Mahad Arale
The fitness centre will only allow 10 people at a time

The Mattamy Athletic Centre is located inside the historic Maple Leaf Gardens. (Ryerson University)

The Mattamy Athletic Centre (MAC) will reopen its doors to 10 visitors at a time this Saturday, the university announced on its recreation website.

The centre will operate under the province’s red-level “control” guidelines put in place to safely reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Red level allows for 10 people to be in an indoor setting, but does not allow for team sports to be played or practiced.

“As physical fitness and moving are correlated with positive mental health and academic success, we want to encourage everyone to be active,” said Louise Cowin, executive director of athletics and recreation at Ryerson.

Fitness activities have been operating exclusively out of the MAC due to Ryerson’s campus closure. The MAC was open from Aug. 10 until Oct. 9. The Recreation and Athletics Centre remains closed.

Those visiting the MAC have to reserve a time slot. Only one reservation can be made per day. Reservations can be made starting at 7 a.m. on weekdays and each time slot is 75 minutes long, except for the first and last slot on weekdays, which are an hour and a half long.

Late patrons can still use the facility up to 20 minutes before the end of their booking. Regardless of when they arrive, they’ll still need to stick to their allotted time, leaving before the next batch of attendees show up.

The restrictions that MAC has put in place keeps users at least three metres apart in what the MAC refers to as a “physical activity space” — such as the gym — and two metres in a non-activity space.

For anybody looking to exercise who can’t visit the MAC, options like Zoom fitness classes at neighbourhood meetups at parks across the city are available through Ryerson’s MOVE everywhere.

