Metro student discount now on Tuesdays only

The Gould Street Metro is one of the Metro locations moving its student discount offer to Tuesdays. Ryersonian/Chelsey Gould

Metro stores near post-secondary campuses are now offering their 10 per cent student discounts only on Tuesdays.

At the Metro on Gould Street near Ryerson, post-secondary students were previously able to receive a discount on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays by showing their student card.

Other Metro locations varied in how they offered the discount; in some cases it was only one day a week. A Metro location at College Park, for example, had its discount on Wednesdays.

In an email, Metro spokesperson Katarina Oestreich confirmed that 26 Metro locations near post-secondary campuses are streamlining the discount.

“By offering a student discount program that is aligned to one day across multiple stores, it improves the communication and provides a consistent experience for our customers,” she wrote.

Some students are not pleased with the decision.

“I think that Metro’s (going to) lose money because students will choose to opt out or go to other grocery stores, such as No Frills or FreshCo where things are really cheap,” said Valentina Gastaldo, a second-year media production student.

Signage has been placed in the store entrance and at the checkouts advertising the student discount.