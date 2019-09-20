Metro student discount returns to original schedule

The 10 per cent student discount is now back to Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays

Metro stores revoked the 10 per cent student discount being on Tuesdays only. (Photo by Aria de Lima)

Many Metro stores near post-secondary campuses have reversed a policy that had restricted the 10 per cent student discount to just one day a week.

“We have listened to customer feedback and 10 Metro locations are now providing the student discount program every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday,” Metro spokesperson Katarina Oestreitch said. The locations include those on Gould and Yonge streets, which serve the Ryerson campus.

The rest of the Metro stores will continue offering the discounts on Tuesdays only.

Oestrich had confirmed last week that 26 Metro locations near post-secondary campuses would be limiting the discounts to Tuesdays only. She said it would “(improve) the communication and provides a consistent experience” for the customers.

Armando Abate, the manager of the Metro location near the Ryerson campus, said management was testing the effectiveness of the discount by only applying it on Tuesdays, but decided to change it back due to the “high demand.”

Prior to the changes, the locations varied in how they offered the discount, with some doing in on one day and others doing it on more. They will now be back to their original discount policies on different days.

Kesya Budiman, a first-year chemical engineering international student, is happy about the discount returning to its regular schedule.

“Even though it’s not a big discount, it saves money,” Budiman said. “The money I save I can use to buy school supplies or to go out with friends.”