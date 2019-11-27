Michael Benarroch to leave Ryerson for University of Manitoba

Ryerson’s provost and vice-president, academic will leave after the end of this academic year

Ryerson University’s provost and vice-president, academic Michael Benarroch will leave the university by the end of this academic year to become the new president and vice-chancellor of the University of Manitoba in July.

Benarroch joined Ryerson as provost in 2017, coming from his previous position as dean of the Asper School of Business at the University of Manitoba.

“I was drawn to Ryerson by the strengths of our student body, outstanding faculty, wonderful staff and inclusive culture – it truly is an inspiring institution,” Benarroch said in a news release Nov. 20. “While we accomplished a great deal of important and meaningful work during my short time here, it would not have been possible without being surrounded and supported by a strong team of vice-provosts, deans, and executive colleagues.”

As provost, which is the university’s chief academic ofﬁcer and chief operating ofﬁcer, Benarroch was in charge of academic policy and programming, strategic planning and the university budget.

During his time at Ryerson, Benarroch initiated a new academic plan, to be completed in January, and led the renewal of the leadership team for the academy under the new AAA policy. He also launched a faculty renewal initiative resulting in over 100 faculty hires, including direct support for nine Indigenous hires.

A search committee was established on Nov. 21 to find Benarroch’s replacement.