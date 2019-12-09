Move to impeach RSU president won't go ahead immediately

Executive director says she didn’t receive impeachment motion

A formal motion to impeach RSU president Vanessa Henry is not included in the agenda for the Tuesday, Dec. 10 meeting, despite a notice for her removal being submitted at the Nov. 27 board meeting.

Vice-president of marketing Victoria Anderson-Gardner, who submitted the notice for Henry, said that they did not rescind their motion.

“The notice was put in last meeting. I’m unsure why it was removed for this meeting. I am reaching out in regards to it because I didn’t rescind my motion,” Anderson-Gardner said.

Executive director Reanna Maharaj said she did not receive a motion for Henry’s impeachment. She also said that she personally could not write the motion.

In a followup email to the Ryersonian, Anderson-Gardner said that they were unaware that a separate motion had to be submitted after the notices were moved at the previous meeting. They said they have been out of the office to take care of their mental health, which was heightened because of their involvement with the RSU.

“Moving forward, I’m keeping up the notice, and someone will be motivating on behalf of it in the next meeting,” Anderson-Gardner said.

Vice-president of education Kwaku Agyemang, vice-president of equity Naja Pereira and vice-president of operations Augustine Onuh will be up for impeachment on Tuesday. The motions for impeachment come after allegations by student groups director James Fotak that they have not worked their required 40 hours per week.

The Dec. 10 emergency board meeting will be held in the Tecumseh Auditorium (SCC 115) at 6 p.m.