New payment method for TTC riders coming in 2020

Metrolinx announces plan for riders to pay fares using their phones directly

Metrolinx announced an “open payment” in 2020 that would allow TTC riders to pay their transit fares using their phones.

According to media relations and issues specialist for Metrolinx Fannie Sunshine, in a statement to The Ryersonian, Metrolinx is beginning a “phased rollout” later this month of upgraded payment devices across GO transit and 905 transit agencies.

“We’re already actively working to ensure equipment is in place to support additional payment options such as open payment …” Sunshine said. “These new devices have the built-in capabilities to support open payment. System upgrades will also need to take place in order to enable open payment technology and we’re currently developing a detailed roadmap for this work which we hope to share soon.”



Sunshine added that will be less disruption as the upgrades are being installed, as there upgrade focuses on the equipment components, not the fairgates.

Toronto’s auditor general released a report last month, recommending changes to the TTC Presto and fare-collecting system after finding that there was an estimated $61 million loss due to fare evasion. In response to the report, the TTC brought forth its plans to end the in-station sale of tickets and tokens on Nov. 30.

The announcement of this open payment system also came as Premier Doug Ford and Mayor John Tory came together to announce plans to expand Toronto’s subway line.

According to a press release put out by the Office of the Premier, “The province is investing in the construction of four new and expanded subway lines: the brand-new Ontario Line, completed by 2027; the Yonge North Subway Extension completed by 2029-30; the Eglinton West Crosstown Extension completed by 2030-31; and the three-stop Scarborough Subway Extension completed by 2029-30.”



It is not known yet how monthly passes and student and senior discounted rates might factor into the new open payment system.