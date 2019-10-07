Arts & LifeNewsTopTop stories Nuit Blanche 2019 by Victoria Esterhammer October 7, 2019 written by Victoria Esterhammer October 7, 2019 Chasing Red by Bekah Brown was a dynamic light installation that transformed the path between the Eaton Centre and Hudson’s Bay into a colourful wave of blues, greens, and purples. Brown is an artist of Anishinaabe descent who grew up on Dene territory. In her culture, red in the northern lights indicates a violent death. At sunset and sunrise, a jingle dance was performed inside the path to speak to the red light as a symbol of hope and healing for the Indigenous community. From 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Oct. 5, people stood in line at Yonge-Dundas Square to experience Ghost Atelier, an eight-metre-high immersive installation featured at Nuit Blanche as a reminder of the effects of climate change. Audiences could walk through the narrow crevasses where sounds, lights, and forms portrayed what it would be like inside a melting glacier. Along with the all the artworks officially on display, some local artists decided to come out and showcase their creative talent at the night-long festival. One of them, dressed as a potato with latex tights, attracted a large crowd in front of the Trinity Bellwoods gate. The only explanation for the silent performance was a sign that read “haunted potato dancing.” The moon shone extra bright on Daniel Arsham’s display, which turned Nathan Phillips Square into an intergalactic garden on Saturday. With turquoise sands and iconic sculptures, the Japanese-inspired Lunar Garden invites audiences to Zen out downtown. This is Arsham’s largest garden yet, and will remain on display until Oct. 12. As a tribute to the Toronto Raptors, Esmaa Mohanoud and Bryan Espiritu created a six-metre sculpture that speaks to the team’s past 25 years in the NBA and imagines its future. Patchwork imagery symbolizes team icons, their dedication to sport, and contribution to Toronto culture. The black-bronze colour choice was intended to convey that the championship is here to stay. Nuit Blanche, the popular night-long art festival returned to the streets of Toronto on Oct. 5, 2019 to showcase more than 90 art projects with contributions from over 300 artists. Here are some of the highlights from around the Yonge-Dundas area. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail Victoria Esterhammer previous post Green Party announces plans to make post-secondary education free You may also like Green Party announces plans to make post-secondary education... October 7, 2019 Ryerson spent $128,000 on first phase of marketing... October 7, 2019 Affordable mental health services off-campus October 7, 2019 New emergency notification system coming this fall October 7, 2019 Ryersonian Audio: Blue & Gold Podcast Episode 4 October 4, 2019 NDP leader promises to eliminate interest on loans October 3, 2019 Photo exhibit explores racial and ethnic identity October 3, 2019 Food bank sees more students after OSAP cuts October 3, 2019 Memorial held for alumna who died in Hurricane... October 3, 2019 Ryerson students march to ‘Take Back the Night’ October 1, 2019 Leave a Comment Cancel Reply Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:8 + 18 =