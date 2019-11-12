NewsTopTop stories

Old City Hall cenotaph vandalized one day after Remembrance Day

by Samantha Moya
The monument was spray-painted with the words ‘Ye broke faith with us’

The cenotaph outside of Old City Hall was vandalized overnight with the words, “Ye broke faith” and “with us” on each side of the monument. 

At 7 a.m. on Tuesday, police were notified of the vandalism and it is currently under investigation.

Around noon, city officials could be seen power washing the monument and removing the spray paint. 

The words seem to reference a line in the poem “In Flanders Fields by John McCrae.

Take up our quarrel with the foe:

To you from failing hands we throw

  The torch; be yours to hold it high.

  If ye break faith with us who die

We shall not sleep, though poppies grow

      In Flanders fields.

On Monday, hundreds of people were in attendance at the site on Bay and Queen streets for Toronto’s Remembrance Day ceremony, which included the laying of the wreath.

  • A day after Remembrance Day the cenotaph at Old City Hall was vandalized. (Samantha Moya/Ryersonian)
