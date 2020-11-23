One week after announcing reopening, Mattamy closes again

Gyms in Toronto and Peel forced to close as province-issued lockdown begins

(Ryerson Rams)

The Mattamy Athletic Centre (MAC) is shutting down in response to a Friday lockdown order from Queen’s Park, ceasing all in-person programming. The move comes just over a week after the MAC put plans in place to reopen.

The lockdown, aimed to curb the spread of COVID-19, took effect Monday at 12:01 a.m.

A statement published on Ryerson Recreation’s page reads: “The Mattamy Athletic Centre and all in-person programs in the Toronto and Peel regions will close end-of-day this Sunday, November 22 until further notice.”

A list of programs that are still running during the lockdown can be found here.