OneCards will soon be required to access some campus buildings

Access changes are coming to the RCC, EPH, SHE and VIC buildings

(Julianna Perkins/Ryersonian)

Several Ryerson campus buildings will soon require OneCards for evening access as part of a pilot project by Ryerson Security.

The Rogers Communications Centre, Eric Palin Hall, Sally Horsfall Eaton Centre and Victoria buildings will remain open to the public from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, but will be reduced to OneCard access only between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

All four buildings will continue to close at 10 p.m., with entry permitted only to people with authorized OneCards, like faculty and staff.

Weekend access to the buildings will not be affected.

Ryerson Security has not yet announced a start date for the changed access rules, but has said it “will be announced shortly with advance notice.” The pilot project is based off of “feedback from Ryerson community members.”

Intercoms will be placed at entrances and exits so that students who forget their OneCards can still gain access to the four buildings between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Ryerson Security will ask students to verify their identity and affiliation with Ryerson using photo identification, combined with “documentation stating your name and Ryerson student or employee numbers.”

More information can be found on the Ryerson Community Safety and Security website.