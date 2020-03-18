UPDATE: Ontario and Ottawa freeze student loan repayments

Federal government announces measure in COVID-19 relief package; Ontario minister says province will follow suit

Courtesy: KMR Photography via Flickr

The provincial government is following Ottawa’s decision to suspend student loan repayments.

Ontario Finance Minister Rod Philliips made the announcement Wednesday during an update on the province’s response to the coronavirus crisis. He didn’t release any details.

But in the Government of Canada’s economic response plan to COVID-19, released earlier Wednesday, Ottawa said it would suspend the payments on loans for six months.

It said there would be an interest-free moratorium for “all individuals currently in the process of repaying these loans.” The plan is to come into effect in early April and continue until Sept. 30.

The measure was announced in a media release from the Department of Finance.

The cost of this plan is $190 million and it goes into effect in early April, according to the government release. According to a press release from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, this applies to all individuals who are in the process of repaying student loans.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, many individuals were left out of work as a result of stores temporarily closing. Some individuals took to Twitter, urging the Canadian government to address student loan repayment and cut the interest.

Lots of millennials are losing jobs and graduating students are NOT able to find a job during this crisis. Please suspend OSAP (Ontario Student Assistance Program). #Ontario Student Assistance Program #OSAP — Shannon Ye (@YeShannon) March 18, 2020

@ServiceCanada_E can you explain why the #NSLSC as well as #OSAP is charging 4.45% interest on student loans in a time of crisis? Talk about loan sharks. Even banks are charging around 2% on loans! Wow you guys are really getting rich! @NaomiAKlein — Joanna Gaines Official (@sudden_foster) March 18, 2020

The new economic plan also states that the upcoming tax deadline for 2019 will be extended to June 1, 2020.