Update: Toronto Police have given the all clear and campus is reopening.

An unattended package found at the intersection of Gould and Bond Streets this morning has led police to cordon off a part of the campus and evacuate several buildings.



Ryerson Security discovered the package just outside of the Image Arts Building early this morning. According to Ryerson’s Twitter account, Toronto police arrived on scene just before 7 a.m. to investigate.



Toronto Police Services’ chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosives (CBRNE) team is on Bond Street. A robot was sent to locate the package.



Several buildings are closed, including the Image Arts Building, Oakham House and the Student Campus Centre.

Toronto Police are on-site. Bond Street is closed from Dundas to Gould. Gould Street is closed from Victoria to Bond.

The following buildings are closed:

HEI

IMA/RIC

Oakham

SCC

South Bond Building

GCM — Ryerson University (@RyersonU) November 23, 2018 Several buildings on campus, near the intersections of Gould and Bond Streets, and Gould and Victoria Streets, have been closed for a police investigation. (@RyersonU/Twitter)

Gould Street is closed from Victoria to Bond, and Bond Street is closed from Dundas to Gould.



Arkun Roy, a second-year urban planning student, was trying to hand in a quiz to his professor around 11 a.m. when he found that Bond Street was closed off.



He said police told him it was a potential crime scene and they don’t know when the street will be open again.



This story will be updated as we know more.