Podcasts from new Ryerson club to be available on Apple Music, Spotify

Not-So-Secret Society of Storytellers focuses on non-fiction stage and recorded content

(Photo courtesy of The Not-So-Secret Society of Storytellers)

Ryerson’s newest club sets the stage for those with a passion for storytelling.

The Not-So-Secret Society of Storytellers was an idea that third-year RTA media production student Taylor Hopkins had for a new club at Ryerson. As she started developing the initiative, it became a combination of a club for Ryerson students and a podcast project for Apple Music, Spotify and other major podcast streaming networks.

“I’m looking to create a community of people, somewhat like a club, who want to tell their stories and then do live shows and studio recordings of those stories and create a podcast from it,” Hopkins said.

The group will record and broadcast podcasts, as well as tell their stories on a stage to a live audience. Hopkins’ vision for the project is for it to be filled with a variety of real-life stories, told by students.

“I don’t think there’s a lot of podcasts that focus specifically on the perspectives of post-secondary students, so I think that’s really where we’re going to find our niche,” she said. “I’m really excited to hear the kind of diverse stories that Ryerson students have to offer.”

When it comes to stories she wants included, Hopkins is looking for non-fiction, but doesn’t exclude any genres.

Taylor Hopkins, third-year RTA Media Production student, has developed a new project that gives students an opportunity to share their stories in live shows and studio recordings. (Nicole Colozza/RSJ)

“One thing I have really grown to love about storytelling podcasts is you have the chance to hear the perspectives of so many different kinds of individuals,” she explained. “I’m really looking for everything – I want to hear stories that are sad, funny, heartwarming, scary, sexy and weird, I want people to really feel comfortable sharing those and that it’s a comfortable space.”

The club had its inaugural meeting on Oct. 10 to provide more information about the project and to get students brainstorming. The club is open to all Ryerson students and pitches are accepted through a Google form that asks you to describe your story in as much detail as possible.

In addition to recording the podcast, the club will also have live events on stage for members to tell their stories.

“The storytellers will be recorded with a mic, standing on a little stage with the community there, and we also get to hear some audience responses to the stories,” Hopkins said.

However, Hopkins said students who don’t feel comfortable speaking on stage, can record only for the podcast.

The group also received funding from the Allan Slaight Student Production Fund, which allows the group to rent out equipment and facilities outside of Ryerson and to make sure they have all the proper hosting services to stream on Apple Music and Spotify.

Visit Facebook.com/thesocietypod for more information on the project.