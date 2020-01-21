Prepare for longer waits as the TTC continues to roll out new streetcars

The TTC is replacing the last of its old streetcars with a new version of the ride. new and improved version of the ride.

The new models almost double the capacity of the old ones. (Ryersonian staff)

If you’re stuck in the cold waiting for a streetcar, hoping for the shiny new model of the car, think again. The new Bombardier streetcars are roomier, fully accessible and more reliable, according to TTC spokesperson Hayley Waldman. But the new streetcars lack one thing – frequency.

Higher capacity means fewer streetcars, said Waldman. In some cases wait times may only go up by one minute, but in others, they could be longer. TTC spokesperson Stuart Green told the Toronto Star that the TTC is planning to limit wait times for the new streetcars to no more than 25 per cent longer than the old ones.

The new models of the ride hold up to 251 passengers, which is almost double the capacity of the old ones, according to the TTC website. They are also air-conditioned and have all-door boarding system.

The new streetcars are part of the TTC’s goal to create a barrier-free transit system, due to their low floors. This fits into the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act’s (AODA) plan for an accessible Ontario by 2025.

However, not everyone is satisfied with the TTC’s new cars. A transit advocacy group called TTCriders wrote on its website the five essential steps that the TTC needs to take. TTCriders is asking municipal and provincial governments to increase TTC funding in their 2020 budgets to make the following steps possible.

TTCriders wrote on its website that the TTC needs more funding to order enough new streetcars and buses. TTCriders is also asking for fully-funded Fair Pass discounts for people living on low incomes. In addition, they’re asking for the cancellation of the expected 10 cent fare increase and for fully-funded Fair Pass discounts for people living on low incomes. Lastly, the advocacy group wants the government to pay for TTC maintenance.