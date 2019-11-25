Proposed PhD in management program could include social media research

Ryerson to be the second Ontario university to offer a part-time doctorate in management

Snow falls in front of the Ted Rogers School of Management building on Nov. 13, 2019. (Jacklyn Gilmor/RSJ)

Ryerson’s proposed PhD in management program could include the option to study social media next fall.

The Ted Rogers School of Management (TRSM) proposed the program and the university’s senate approved it at a meeting Nov. 5.

Students will have the option to do the program full time for four years or part time for six years. It would accept the equivalent of six full-time students, said Hong Yu, the associate dean of graduate programs at TRSM.

Yu said the program is not for everyone, but for students who are really interested in the research aspect.

“Scholars can study [social media] from business strategies: how they leverage social platforms and communicate with markets,” Yu said.

Martin O’Brien, a third-year business management student, said he doesn’t think social media is the be-all and end-all for business marketing.

“You have to look at what the future of marketing is … especially [now that we’re] shifting away from advertising on social media,” he said.

In a former job, O’Brien analyzed how different forms of media impact business revenue and said he found that social media doesn’t have as much benefit as other forms, such as TV, print or live ads.

O’Brien said Ryerson advertises its MBA program as a degree that leads to real jobs that are relevant to careers, so the PhD program needs to be applicable to better careers as well.

A look at the Ted Rogers School of Business Management office which is located at TRS 1-004 on Nov. 14, 2019. (Ram Seshadri/RSJ)

Networked organization and social media is one of six proposed research options for the degree. Others include innovation and entrepreneurship, real estate management and digital enterprise.

According to the letter of intent outlining the proposed program, “TRSM’s proposed specialization is unique as its offering focuses on the growing role of social media and related technologies in leading and shaping the change in the way organizations operate and facilitate networked work.”

Second-year retail management student Jazmin Shannon said she thinks the program is a good idea. “You can build an entire brand off of Instagram and a business and make money and a career out of it, so I can see why you should be able to have a degree that’s specialized in it,” she said. Shannon, who works at Aritzia, said that customers come in every day saying that they saw something from the store on Instagram.

The letter of intent states 16 other Canadian business schools offer Human Resources and Organizational Behaviour specializations for a PhD in Management Program.

Carleton University is currently the only school in Canada that offers a part-time study option for a PhD in management, and Ryerson would be the second school to do so.

Yu said it’s most likely the Ontario Quality Council will approve the program, after which TRSM just needs approval from the Ministry of Training, Colleges and Universities.

The program is planned for launch in the fall 2020 term.