Two students are organizing a rally against a closed-door meeting being held Tuesday to investigate Ryerson Students’ Union (RSU) alleged misconduct during the RU-Pass campaign.



Students are not invited to the meeting of the election procedures committee, which will be held between alumni, faculty, staff and the RSU. While the RSU cannot vote on anything, some of its members will be there to represent the student body. It is currently unknown what time the meeting will be taking place and where.



Diana Schwendener, a molecular science PhD student, and Jonathan Bradley, a journalism student, are holding the rally from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the intersection of Gould and Victoria Streets. They will also be protesting the “unfair vote with the RU-Pass,” wrote Schwendener in a Facebook post.

The main reason behind the rally, Schwendener said, is to protest the lack of transparency behind the meeting.



“It seems a little bit like a conflict of interest for (the RSU) to be there representing the student body when we have questions about their conduct,” she said. “They’re making decisions about students’ money behind closed doors.”



Schwendener said she has repeatedly asked the school’s administration to release the details of the meeting, including where it will be held and at what time. However, she has not received a response.



Students should be allowed in the meeting, she said, to let the school know that an inquiry should be made into the RU-Pass and its controversial campaign. At the very least, she said, those students who were told incorrect information by members of the Yes campaign should be allowed in to voice their concerns.



“They seem to want to keep us out of this meeting, or at least that’s the impression I got,” she said.



Last week, the Ryersonian revealed that the RSU had broken several rules and disseminated false information in order to get students to vote in favour of the RU-Pass. Namely, students were told that a GO Transit deal was on the horizon, but that Metrolinx wanted to first see Ryerson work something out with local transit. However, Fannie Sunshine, media spokesperson at Metrolinx, said that no such plans were made between Metrolinx and the RSU.



Students were also told they could easily opt out of the RU-Pass if it did not benefit them. However, only people with accessibility needs will be allowed to opt out. The controversial pass will come into effect in September 2019 and will cost students $70 per month, or $564 per school year.



Students Diana Schwendener and Jonathan Bradley are holding a rally to protest the controversies which surrounded the RU-Pass. (Declan Keogh/Ryersonian)

Schwendener said she would like Ryerson’s administration to look into the RSU’s conduct during the RU-Pass referendum. She wants the school to take students’ allegations seriously, she said, and she wants the RSU to consider a re-vote.



“The RSU seems to show a pattern, especially in this referendum, of misinformation. They posted the incorrect voting dates, they misrepresented the opt-out system and I think a lot of students were very frustrated that they were misled into voting for it,” she said.



After the referendum passed, Schwendener began circulating a petition to call for a re-vote, gathering around 250 signatures. Bradley, she said, started an online petition that sought to amend the opt-out provision. He collected approximately 600 signatures.



Schwendener wants to see the RSU apologize, and said that if the student union was truly confident in the referendum, it should have no problem doing a re-vote.



The current way Tuesday’s meeting is set up seems to imply that the RSU is trying to “self-govern,” Schwendener said.



“It seems very much like an unfair system meant to keep students out of the loop of what’s going on with their finances.”



In an email, Ryerson president Mohamed Lachemi said the school has no plans to change university referenda policies.



“At this time, the board secretariat is reviewing any challenges they may have received from students about the election itself,” he said.