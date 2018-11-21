The Ontario government is rejecting Ryerson’s bid to fund the newest law school in the province, The Globe and Mail reported.



Following a review of the proposal, Training, Colleges and Universities Minister Merrilee Fullerton, decided that the Conservatives don’t think another law school is needed in the province. This was based on a number of factors, including dwindling job prospects and a surplus of law graduates.



“Our government has a mandate to restore respect for taxpayers and tax dollars. Part of that process is making sure that the government’s services and programs are efficient, effective, and conducive to job creation,” Fullerton said in a statement provided to The Globe.



The Ontario government has now rejected both Ryerson’s Brampton satellite campus and law school proposals. (Kayla Douglas/Ryersonian)

This is the second blow to Ryerson’s future plans in just a month. In October, the Ford government cancelled a plan to create a satellite campus in Brampton — a plan the previous Liberal government had already approved.



In September, President Mohamed Lachemi told the Ryersonian that, after receiving approval from the Law Society of Ontario, the Senate and the Board of Governors, the last thing the school needed was an agreement from the province to fund the school. At the time, Lachemi said he anticipated that “the outcome will be favourable.”



Lachemi also said that $250,000 dollars would be put towards converting space to make way for the new school.



Ryerson could not respond for a new comment in time for publication.



The law school could still move forward if Ryerson ran a cost-recovery program, which would mean higher tuition fees. This would be problematic, as the school was planning to charge $20,000 a year, far less than other provincial options.



Applications for the new faculty were expected to be received as early as next August, with classes starting in Fall 2020. According to the Faculty of Law’s website, the three-year program would produce lawyers who are “technologically savvy, equipped with diverse work experience and driven to expand the reach of justice.”



Students would study coding, data analysis and artificial intelligence through a legal lens.

