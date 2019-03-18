By Sami Chazonoff

Ryerson Rams women's volleyball silver
Ryerson Rams women’s volleyball fell 3-2 to the UBC Thunderbirds in the 2019 U SPORTS gold medal final Sunday evening in Edmonton. (Photo courtesy of Ryerson Rams)

The Ryerson Rams took an unfortunate loss against the University of British Columbia’s (UBC) Thunderbirds in the 2019 U SPORTS gold medal final Sunday night in Edmonton.

After back-to-back sweeps in Ryerson’s quarter- and semifinal games, the defending national champions were hoping to bring home gold for the second year in a row.

However, the UBC Thunderbirds beat the Rams in three out of five sets ultimately taking the title (14-25, 20-25, 25-20, 25-20, 15-11). While the first two sets went to the Rams, the Thunderbirds caught up and took home the last three sets.

The No. 6-ranked Rams started the tournament strong with a 3-0 win on Friday night against the No. 3-ranked Calgary Dinos. The team looked hopeful as they continued with momentum, winning their semi-final match on Saturday against the No. 7-ranked Alberta Panda’s and were positioned well entering the final match.

Ultimately, UBC edged the Rams out and ended 3-2 in the Thunderbird’s favour after beating Ryerson 15-11 in the final set.

The Rams close out a strong season with a 17-2 regular season record in the OUA East and a silver medal in both the OUA playoffs and 2019 U SPORTS final

This is a joint byline. Ryersonian staff are responsible for the news website edited and produced by final-year undergraduate and graduate journalism students at Ryerson University. It features all the content from the weekly campus newspaper, The Ryersonian, and distributes news and online multimedia, including video newscasts from RyersonianTV. Ryersonian.ca also provides videos, images, and other interactive material in partnership with the School of Journalism.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Rams women’s volleyball coach believes new roster can win championship

Related Post

VIDEO: Rams centre back talks yesterday’s victory over Trent

VIDEO: Rams centre back talks yesterday’s victory over Trent
McLean / Sep 19
The Ryersonian Weekly Wrap: Episode 7

The Ryersonian Weekly Wrap: Episode 7
Sanders / Nov 11
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Ryerson Rams women’s hockey team names captain

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Ryerson Rams women’s hockey team names captain
Cwiklinski / Oct 10
Ryerson Rams: Men’s hockey training camp

Ryerson Rams: Men’s hockey training camp
Carafa / Sep 13

Leave a Reply

  • (not be published)