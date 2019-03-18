By Sami Chazonoff
The Ryerson Rams took an unfortunate loss against the University of British Columbia’s (UBC) Thunderbirds in the 2019 U SPORTS gold medal final Sunday night in Edmonton.
After back-to-back sweeps in Ryerson’s quarter- and semifinal games, the defending national champions were hoping to bring home gold for the second year in a row.
However, the UBC Thunderbirds beat the Rams in three out of five sets ultimately taking the title (14-25, 20-25, 25-20, 25-20, 15-11). While the first two sets went to the Rams, the Thunderbirds caught up and took home the last three sets.
The No. 6-ranked Rams started the tournament strong with a 3-0 win on Friday night against the No. 3-ranked Calgary Dinos. The team looked hopeful as they continued with momentum, winning their semi-final match on Saturday against the No. 7-ranked Alberta Panda’s and were positioned well entering the final match.
Ultimately, UBC edged the Rams out and ended 3-2 in the Thunderbird’s favour after beating Ryerson 15-11 in the final set.
The Rams close out a strong season with a 17-2 regular season record in the OUA East and a silver medal in both the OUA playoffs and 2019 U SPORTS final