By Sami Chazonoff

Ryerson Rams women’s volleyball fell 3-2 to the UBC Thunderbirds in the 2019 U SPORTS gold medal final Sunday evening in Edmonton. (Photo courtesy of Ryerson Rams)

The Ryerson Rams took an unfortunate loss against the University of British Columbia’s (UBC) Thunderbirds in the 2019 U SPORTS gold medal final Sunday night in Edmonton.



After back-to-back sweeps in Ryerson’s quarter- and semifinal games, the defending national champions were hoping to bring home gold for the second year in a row.



However, the UBC Thunderbirds beat the Rams in three out of five sets ultimately taking the title (14-25, 20-25, 25-20, 25-20, 15-11). While the first two sets went to the Rams, the Thunderbirds caught up and took home the last three sets.



The No. 6-ranked Rams started the tournament strong with a 3-0 win on Friday night against the No. 3-ranked Calgary Dinos. The team looked hopeful as they continued with momentum, winning their semi-final match on Saturday against the No. 7-ranked Alberta Panda’s and were positioned well entering the final match.



Ultimately, UBC edged the Rams out and ended 3-2 in the Thunderbird’s favour after beating Ryerson 15-11 in the final set.

The Rams close out a strong season with a 17-2 regular season record in the OUA East and a silver medal in both the OUA playoffs and 2019 U SPORTS final