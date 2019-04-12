By Kelly Skjerven, Jaye Williams and Matthew Rodrigopulle



Tanor Ngom (Screenshot from Ryersonian TV video)

Making it as a Canadian university basketball player can be tough, especially with such a spotlight on American players in the NCAA.



Tanor Ngom, the headline-making, 7’2 centre for the Ryerson Rams men’s basketball team, hopes to change that.



The 21-year-old left home six years ago to travel around the globe, all while building his skills and athleticism to become the player he is today.



Teammates call him a hard-worker and a “goof,” both on the court and off. For Ngom, who hasn’t been home in nearly three years, his team has become his family, even inviting him to their family events.



Ngom, who averaged 11.3 points per game this season and helped the Rams battle their way to a bronze medal finish in the U Sports Final 8 this March, has his sights set on bigger things in the future. As he says, his journey has just begun.

Watch this special Ryersonian TV feature on Ngom and his journey with the Rams.

