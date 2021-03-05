Results for Ryerson Board of Governors and senate elections announced

Despite low student voter turnout, Hiba Al-Jarrah, Trinity Ho and Christopher Randall were elected to the Board of Governors

Ballot being dropped into a box (Element5 Digital/Unsplash)

The winners of the Ryerson University Board of Governors and senate elections were confirmed early Friday.

Voting for faculty, staff, and student positions for the Ryerson Board of Governors and the senate began on Monday.

Voting was held online at my.ryerson.ca. The voting period ran from Monday at 8 a.m. to Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Ryerson’s Board of Governors manages university governance, control of property and revenues, and the conduct of business and affairs. Ryerson’s senate regulates academic authority and oversees institutional policies.

Faculty members had a voter turnout of 39 per cent. The results for the faculty positions on the Board of Governors were:

– Seth Dworkin- 168 votes

– Michael Kolios- 151 votes

– Bala Venkatesh- 106 votes

Students had a voter turnout of 2.9 per cent. The results for the student positions on the Board of Governors were:

– Hiba Al-Jarrah 325 votes

– Trinity Ho- 259 votes

– Christopher Randall- 239 votes

Staff members had a voter turnout of 31 per cent. The results for the staff position on the Board of Governors were:

– Marcelle Mullings- 251 votes

– Dan Cantiller- 191 votes

– Michael Meleca- 108 votes

The results for the senate were:

At-large students- Elected :

Naomi Chen: Media production, Faculty of Communication and Design

Oksana Gubych: Health information management, Ted Rogers School of Management

Ayman Surty: Politics and governance, Faculty of Arts

Faculty of Arts (FoA) – Elected:

Zaima Nousheen Aurony: International economics and finance

Faculty of Communication and Design (FCAD) – Acclaimed:

Aidan Jonah: Journalism

Faculty of Community Services (FCS) – Elected:

Prashajini Sivasundaram: Collaborative nursing

Faculty of Engineering & Architectural Science (FEAS) – Acclaimed:

Abdul Sami Ali: Industrial engineering

Faculty of Science (FoS) – Acclaimed:

Saher Alvi: Biology

Ted Rogers School of Management (TRSM) – Elected:

Hana Salih Makawi: Global management studies

Yeates School of Graduate Studies (YSGS) – Elected:

Harsh Brahmbhatt: Master of business administration

Claudia Idzik: MA, Psychology

G. Raymond Chang School of Continuing Education (CE) – Elected:

Zeinab Khansari: Data analytics, CE

Janet Rodriguez: HR management, CE

Faculty of Law – Acclaimed:

Massimo Perruzza: Law