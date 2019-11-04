Rock & Roll Hall of Famer hosts career talk at the Toronto Reference Library

Former Canadian radio broadcaster, David Marsden, recalls his music and radio career, while encouraging fans to rediscover 1980s music

In Gen Z terms, it was as if Justin Bieber was in town — the way the audience beamed as former Canadian radio personality David Marsden walked up to the podium at the Toronto Reference Library’s Hinton Learning Theatre.

Marsden, one of the few Canadians to be recognized twice at The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, hosted a free talk last week, charming his most loyal and excited fans.

For over an hour, Marsden cracked jokes as he shared experiences from his life and career to a room full of fans.

The Ontarian did not hold back from name-dropping (hint, hint: The Rolling Stones) or taunting the audience with stories about his experiences in the music and radio industries.

After showing photos of, and talking about his early life in foster care, Marsden briefly spoke of his teen years, which included running his own dance classes at the age of 14 and a spontaneous road-trip with his band.

He then went on to discuss his successful and long-lasting career in radio — all while trying not to brag too much. Marsden recalled the time he volunteered to interview The Stones when everyone else thought they were too “dirty” and said that he’s seen Pink Floyd in concert eight times and introduced them on stage three times.

Kevin O’Leary (not Mr. Wonderful) and Lee Carter who worked with Marsden at CFNY (a Canadian radio station), were in attendance. Today, they work with Marsden on his current music website, NYTheSpirit.com.

Marsden ended his chat talking about his most recent project.

NYTheSpirit.com was created by Marsden to showcase the music he remembers from the 1980s. According to the website, it consists of “a dynamic mix that is not available anywhere else.”



He told the audience that when people complain about how “there’s no good music anymore,” he always says, “well, yes there is (good music) but you won’t find it on the radio.”

He said every time someone complained about a song, they would take it off the radio. Eventually, they were left with 100 songs that they had to keep replaying.

Marsden said that with NYTheSpirit.com he created a place where “good” music still exists. As he exited the podium, a good 20-minutes after his scheduled end-time, he encouraged his captivated fanclub to always “stay curious,” and to discover, or rediscover the infamous music of the 1980s.