Voting is underway for the Ryerson Students’ Union elections. Pictured, a student votes at the polling station in the lobby of the Rogers Communications Centre. (Julia Nowicki/Ryersonian)

Voting opens today for the Ryerson Students’ Union elections.

Students are able to cast their ballots in-person at one of the six polling stations on campus or online at my.ryerson.ca. Stations on campus will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, and from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Thursday. Online voting will also close at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Ryerson students enrolled in a full-time undergraduate program or full-time or part-time graduate program will be eligible to vote for executive committee and board of directors’ positions.

There are currently 86 students running for six executive committee and 34 faculty, graduate and international student representative positions.

Four slates are represented this year, including Candor, Inspire, Refresh and Rhino Party. Alex Dinh is the first independent candidate to run for president of the RSU since 2016.

Below is a full list of polling stations as listed on the RSU website:

Podium Building 56 lounge (across from the Career Centre)

Sally Horsfall (ground floor, across from the elevators)

Kerr Hall East (ground floor, outside KHE127)

George Vari Engineering and Computing Centre (ground floor, across from the coffee kiosk)

Rogers Communications Centre (ground floor lobby near the entrance doors)

Ted Rogers School of Management (12th & 14th – 8th floor, 13th – 7th floor)

For a full list of candidates and positions, click here.