RSU supports strike called by Ryerson Student Strike

Board members who voted against the strike at meeting nine days ago endorse Day of Action on Nov. 6.

A member of Socialist Fightback announces the start of a general assembly vote on a student strike, Sept. 25, 2019. (Kevin Taghabon/Ryersonian)

The Ryerson Students’ Union announced on its Facebook page on Oct. 30 that it endorses the one-day student strike, spearheaded by the Ryerson Student Strike against OSAP cuts

“In conjunction with a multitude of student-led efforts, the Ryerson Students’ Union (RSU) and the Continuing Education Students’ Association of Ryerson (CESAR) launched a survey to gauge student interest and a chosen direction for the Nov. 6 action,” the RSU wrote. “We are in solidarity with and acknowledge the York Federation of Students for designating Nov. 6 as the day of action.”

At an RSU board meeting on Oct. 22, members voted against the strike but agreed to hold a day of action on Nov. 6 instead.

Soft-picket lines will form in front of the Student Learning Centre and Student Campus Centre. There will be a rally with speakers and activities at the SCC picket line.

The time scheduled for the day is yet to be announced soon.