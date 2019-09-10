Ryerson accepting applications for law school’s first cohort

Law classes will take place in the Podium at Ryerson University. (Samantha Moya/Ryersonian)

Website traffic to Ryerson’s Faculty of Law has been “very high” since registration opened on Aug. 22, according to president Mohamed Lachemi.

The program is expected to accept 150 students for the fall of 2020.

While there is no provincial funding for the law school, students of the program are eligible for the Ontario Student Assistance Program. Lachemi says there will be funding support from five law firms: Torys LLP, McCarthy Tétrault LLP, Blake Cassels & Graydon LLP and Hicks Morley Hamilton Stewart Storie LLP.

Tuition for Canadian citizens and permanent residents is $21,168, which is more than Lakehead University’s tuition of $17,933 and less than the University of Toronto’s tuition of $34,634. Tuition for international students is $31,168.

The Ryerson website says the program is designed for students to receive a contemporary education in law, with a focus on innovation and diversity. The three-year program is an integrated practice curriculum, which means the program does not require graduates to complete a Law Practice Program or articling before being able to practise law.

Lakehead University is the only other law school in Ontario with this designation. There are a total of nine law schools in Ontario.

The program does not have a designated building for courses, but Lachemi says it will take place in the POD. The dean and faculty members are currently in the process of being selected.

The applications for the law school are open until Nov. 1