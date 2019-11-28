Ryerson adds new software engineering program for Fall 2020

Ryerson University is expanding its computer engineering program with software engineering, a new stream that will begin fall of next year.

In a meeting on Nov. 5, the Senate approved the new option at Ryerson, which currently only offers a software engineering program in an unaccredited form as a concentration of the computer science program.

The stream, which adds seven new courses, will meet the curriculum requirements of the Association for Computing Machinery and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers.

“The new option allows computer engineering students to specialize in the software engineering aspects of computer system design,” said Andy Ye, associate professor and program director of computer engineering at Ryerson.

“The core courses in this option will cover important software engineering concepts such as software requirement analysis and specification, software design and architecture, and software testing and quality assurance,” he added.

Third-year computer science student Carson Casssaid he is glad that Ryerson is bringing in a new software engineering option.

“Computer engineering has to do a lot with building physical systems with computers, but nowadays it’s being integrated more with software. I know a lot of people who are in computer engineering and end up getting software jobs when they graduate, so I think the option is a very useful addition,” Cass said.

The curriculum for the proposed software engineering program satisfies all Canadian Engineering Accreditation Board accreditation requirements, which benefits those students who wish to pursue that career path.

Xavier Fernando, an electrical and computer engineering professor at Ryerson, said that having a separate software engineering option is important to learn certain skills.

“While all students in the program learn how to programme languages, this does not qualify that student to be a software engineer,” Fernando said. “Skills such as reliability, modularity and fault detection are incorporated in software engineering and in order to specialize in those particular skills, you need to have a seperate software engineering option.”

Ye said that there has been high demand from students for a new option within the computer engineering program.

“Our chair has initiated the process based on student surveys and self-study reports done by our faculty members. We are projecting 30 per cent to 50 per cent of computer engineering students will choose the new software engineering option starting next fall,” Ye said.

When asked how this stream will prepare students for life after graduation, Ye said, “Software has become an important part of our modern society. This is particularly true in computer system design. In particular, as computer systems are getting more and more complex, they need more and more software to assist their design. These developments require an increasing number of computer engineers that are well versed in the concepts of software engineering.”

More information about the new program can be found on the Senate meeting agenda.