Ryerson names students on committee to oversee new student government election

Ryerson students will vote on a new student government structure in March

Ryerson is moving forward with next steps for a new student government (Brent Smyth/Ryersonian)

Ryerson University has announced the names of the students who will form the committee to facilitate the election for a new student government structure.

“The committee members represent a diversity of perspectives from across the Ryerson campus community and have all demonstrated a strong commitment to student leadership,” wrote Jen McMillen, vice-provost, students, in a statement released Feb. 3.

The committee will be made up of current Ryerson students Daniel Lis, Julia Spagnuolo, Katey Park, and Zainab Bokhari, as well as recent Ryerson graduate Michelle Park.

Ryerson’s public affairs office has not yet responded to a request for comment regarding how the students were selected, and whether they will be compensated for their work.

Lianne Newman, Ryerson’s manager of student engagement and development for the Faculty of Communication & Design, will be the process manager.

Ryerson will announce the name of the chief process officer shortly.

The committee will establish the rules of the vote, determine the eligibility of groups, explain the voting procedure and provide resources for the election. The committee will be completely independent, according to McMillen’s statement.

Ryerson’s election for a new student government structure will take place in March. General elections will be in April. After this, Ryerson will negotiate a new operating agreement with the new students’ union.

Ryerson terminated its operating agreement with the Ryerson Students’ Union on Jan. 24, 2020. Ryerson said it had lost confidence in the RSU to represent students. The RSU has said it does not accept Ryerson’s termination as valid, and has since taken legal action against the university. The union is going ahead with its planned elections for the 2020-21 year.

“This is an important opportunity for Ryerson students to have their voices heard and to shape the future of student government on campus,” McMillen said in the statement.

“Ryerson University remains firmly committed to working in good faith with a student government that demonstrates a commitment to financial accountability, transparency, and good governance.”

Ryerson has said that organized groups planning to run must submit a proposal including the names of the student representatives who will campaign for the proposed government structure, an outline of the proposed governance structure and how it will reflect a commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion and written support of 10 currently registered Ryerson students.

Candidate groups must also commit to refusing third-party campaign support, running general elections and incorporating as a non-profit organization after the election.

Nominations are due Feb. 19 at 5 p.m.