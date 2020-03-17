UPDATE: Ryerson orders students out of residence buildings

University announced earlier Tuesday it is closing other campus facilities

Ryerson University has told students to move out of campus immediately, amidst closures of in-campus facilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Brent Smyth / The Ryersonian)

Ryerson University and the department of Housing and Residence Life released an email to students on Tuesday requiring students living in residence to move out immediately to reduce the spread of COVID-19

According to the email, students living in residence will have until March 23, 2020 to move out. Only students with exceptional circumstances will be allowed to remain in residence. This applies to international students and out-of-province students who may require more time to move out.

The email stated that students who cannot find accommodation immediately can fill out an Exceptional Circumstance form. For students who have moved out and cannot find housing after March 23, 2020, they will be able to move back in until they can find alternative housing.

Effectively immediately, the email states that there will be no outside guests allowed inside residential buildings. In addition, students are discouraged in using common areas or large residence spaces.

Students living in residence will be issued a refund to their meal cards after leaving their living space and filling out residence and meal plan withdrawal form.

Ryerson closes some on-campus facilities

The Ryerson Campus Store Student Learning Centre, Library Building and a number of other on-campus facilities are now closed until further notice, according to an announcement released Tuesday by the university.

Last week, the university cancelled all in-person classes and moved all instruction online as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here’s what’s closed and what ‘s still open at Ryerson:

What’s closed?

Ryerson Library

Student Learning Centre (SLC)

Athletics and Recreation Facilities (MAC, RAC and Kerr Hall)

ILC Dining Hall

Select food locations (Kinetic Cafe, Starbucks, Ted’s Bagels)

Library Kiosk

DMZ

Ryerson Zones

Ryerson Image Centre

What’s open?

Pitman Dining Hall

Hub Cafe

OneCard Office

What’s online only?

Ask-a-Librarian Service

RU Learning Support

Some facilities are expected to reopen in early April. For the full list of dates, please see Ryerson’s announcement.

Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency in Ontario on Tuesday amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The new order bans public events of over 50 people, including events, parades and services within places of worship, until March 31.