Ryerson construction is to be completed by the beginning of 2020

Gould Street renovations will create more accessibility for students on campus

Construction on Gould Street at Ryerson University. (Aria de Lima/Ryersonian)

The main thoroughfare running through Ryerson’s campus core continues to be fenced off while a series renovations are made.

Construction on the Gould Street renovation project started in late March 2019, and is currently slated to be complete in early 2020. The project will raise the pedestrian-only street level with the sidewalk.

“We are very much looking to completing the project by this winter as planned, however, with construction we have many factors that we unfortunately can’t control,” said Ryerson president Mohamed Lachemi.

Ryerson is working with the City of Toronto to make sure it is obtaining all required permits to complete the project as soon as possible.

According to Lachemi, one of the main reasons for doing the project is to make sure the campus is accessible. He also believes the renovation will add a lot of value to the campus.

“Our team is always working with our partners to make sure everything is done, but I think it is important that everything is done properly,” said Lachemi.

The renovations are currently affecting Gould Street between O’Keefe Lane and Bond Street, with portions of Victoria Street and Nelson Mandela Walk also under construction. The area has been a pedestrian zone since 2012, when Gould Street was originally closed to vehicles.