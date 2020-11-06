Ryerson launches experiential PhD program in media and design innovation

The doctoral program is the first of its kind in Canada

The Faculty of Communication and Design (FCAD) has launched a new PhD program. (Tyler Franta/Unsplash)

Ryerson University’s newly-launched PhD program in media and design innovation is accepting applicants for the 2020-21 academic year.

Students interested in this type of PhD program previously had to study abroad, but now Canadian students can now pursue their creative ambitions domestically. The new program is the first practice-based creative studies PhD in Canada and is part of an attempt to revolutionize graduate programs, says David Gauntlett. Gauntlett is the Canada Research Chair in Creativity at the Faculty of Communication and Design (FCAD).

The program is offered by FCAD and provides students the choice to pursue a project in one of more than 35 research areas. These research areas include digital fashion design, experimental modes storytelling and innovation in music production and design.

“It’s for people who like to create and make things. They would be exploring some kind of research question through rather than the standard academic model of researching a thing by going to the library,” said Gauntlett.

While the innovative model of the program may be different from traditional graduate studies, students are still expected to pursue a research question similar to what would be expected in other PhD programs. For example, students may choose to explore ways in which people with disabilities can interact with technology to produce music, says Gauntlett.

Candidates would ideally have some work experience in a creative industry and are interested in innovation. “It’s not only for people who want to go on to work in universities. It’s meant to be a way of kind of unlocking forms of professional practice and a way of showing that you’ve got a real commitment to rethinking creativity, which could be useful and attractive to any kinds of other employers in the creative industries,” said Gauntlett.

An information session on the program will be held on Nov. 18 at 7:00pm. Interested students can register here.