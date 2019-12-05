Ryerson psychology instructor faces allegations of misconduct

Dr. Oren Amitay is scheduled for a public discipline hearing by the College of Psychologists of Ontario

(Photo courtesy of Dr. Oren Amitay via Facebook)

A psychology instructor currently teaching at Ryerson is under review by his regulatory body for allegations of misconduct in his practice.

Oren Amitay is facing a public discipline hearing by the College of Psychologists of Ontario for not complying with the discipline committee orders after being issued a period of peer mentorship.

According to a discipline report published by the College, Amitay was ordered to complete a peer mentorship program following an incident that occurred in December 2015.

At the time, Amitay was cautioned by the College for not having sufficient information about a family custody case while he was completing parental capacity assessments.

In response, the registrar of the College appointed a peer mentor to Amitay in May 2017 under the Specified Continuing Education Program. The mentor could not continue due to personal unforeseen circumstances.

Amitay was appointed a second mentor on Aug. 18, 2017.

However, according to correspondence from the registrar over a one month period, the mentor “declined to continue the mentorship on the basis that (Amitay) refused to effectively participate in the peer mentorship.”

The Children’s Aid Society was not made aware that Amitay was cautioned, nor that he was issued a period of peer mentorship regarding this instance of alleged mispractice.

Amitay declined to comment on this story while his case is pending.

Jamiah Ferdinand-Hodkin, Amitay’s lawyer, stated in an email to the Toronto Star that “Amitay was not required to tell the four children’s aid societies in those cases that he had been cautioned and ordered to have a mentor.”

According to the Star, “the discipline allegations have not been proven (and) Amitay’s position is that he accepted and complied with the committee’s order.”

Amitay is currently teaching PSY 325: Psychological Disorders, a course about how disorders are classified. It is offered online by the Chang School of Continuing Education.

Pamela Sugiman, dean of the faculty arts, told the Ryersonian that “Ryerson University cannot provide comment on a matter as this is before the Discipline Committee of the Ontario College of Psychologists.”

Amitay is not listed as a professor in the psychology department’s website and the department would not comment on his employment status. However, he does identify himself as a Ryerson University instructor in multiple media stories including a recent CBC article.

The hearing for the decision on Amitay’s allegations is still in the process of being scheduled.

Rick Morris, the College’s registrar, advised that any updates on the ongoing case will be posted on the college’s discipline hearing page on their website.