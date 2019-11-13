NewsSports

Ryerson Rams Varsity teams rank top 10 in three different sports

by Moosa Imran
USPORTS ranks Ryerson University top 10 in Men’s Hockey, Women’s Basketball and Women’s Volleyball nationally

According to USPORTS — the governing body of varsity sports across Canada — Ryerson University has a strong presence on the national leaderboards. 

On Tuesday, USPORTS tweeted out the leaderboards for this week. 

Rams Men’s hockey is ranked seventh. The team is currently on a four-game win streak, with its most recent victory coming over the Queen’s Gaels on Saturday. 

Rams Women’s Basketball sits at the No. 5 spot. The Rams hosted the University of Windsor Lancers on Friday, winning 69-52 and handing the Lancers their first loss of the season. 

Rams Women’s Volleyball currently sits atop the nation, holding a one-game differential over the Trinity Western Spartans. The undefeated Rams (6-0) return from a four-game road trip and will host the RMC Paladins this Friday. 

