Ryerson Rams Varsity teams rank top 10 in three different sports

USPORTS ranks Ryerson University top 10 in Men’s Hockey, Women’s Basketball and Women’s Volleyball nationally
According to USPORTS — the governing body of varsity sports across Canada — Ryerson University has a strong presence on the national leaderboards.
On Tuesday, USPORTS tweeted out the leaderboards for this week.
Rams Men’s hockey is ranked seventh. The team is currently on a four-game win streak, with its most recent victory coming over the Queen’s Gaels on Saturday.
🏒Top 10: @BearsandPandas – new leaders on the ice / Les Golden Bears sont les nouveaux leaders sur la glace@AUS_SUA | @CanadaWest | @OUAsport | @RSEQ1#ChaseTheGlory | #ViserHaut— U SPORTS (@USPORTSca) November 12, 2019
🔗EN: https://t.co/eQmMXKurSM /🔗FR: https://t.co/x5NGo5Jqs3 pic.twitter.com/5Gi9KOhrxs
Rams Women’s Basketball sits at the No. 5 spot. The Rams hosted the University of Windsor Lancers on Friday, winning 69-52 and handing the Lancers their first loss of the season.
🏀U SPORTS Top 10: @HuskieAthletics @AUS_SUA | @CanadaWest | @OUAsport | @RSEQ1 | @CanBball #ChaseTheGlory | #ViserHaut— U SPORTS (@USPORTSca) November 12, 2019
🔗EN: https://t.co/eQmMXKurSM /🔗FR: https://t.co/x5NGo5Jqs3 pic.twitter.com/ySHt5Hmg6z
Rams Women’s Volleyball currently sits atop the nation, holding a one-game differential over the Trinity Western Spartans. The undefeated Rams (6-0) return from a four-game road trip and will host the RMC Paladins this Friday.
🏐U SPORTS Top 10: @ryersonrams – new leaders on the court / Les Rams sont les nouveaux leaders sur le terrain@AUS_SUA | @CanadaWest | @OUAsport | @RSEQ1 | @VBallCanada #ChaseTheGlory | #ViserHaut— U SPORTS (@USPORTSca) November 12, 2019
🔗EN: https://t.co/eQmMXKurSM /🔗FR: https://t.co/x5NGo5Jqs3 pic.twitter.com/F6NpcQPuzc