Ryerson Rams Varsity teams rank top 10 in three different sports

USPORTS ranks Ryerson University top 10 in Men’s Hockey, Women’s Basketball and Women’s Volleyball nationally

According to USPORTS — the governing body of varsity sports across Canada — Ryerson University has a strong presence on the national leaderboards.

On Tuesday, USPORTS tweeted out the leaderboards for this week.

Rams Men’s hockey is ranked seventh. The team is currently on a four-game win streak, with its most recent victory coming over the Queen’s Gaels on Saturday.

Rams Women’s Basketball sits at the No. 5 spot. The Rams hosted the University of Windsor Lancers on Friday, winning 69-52 and handing the Lancers their first loss of the season.

Rams Women’s Volleyball currently sits atop the nation, holding a one-game differential over the Trinity Western Spartans. The undefeated Rams (6-0) return from a four-game road trip and will host the RMC Paladins this Friday.