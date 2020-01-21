BasketballNewsOn CampusRyersonianTVSportsSportsTopTop storiesVideos

Ryerson Rams women’s basketball players say new WNBA deal is promising

by Kelly Skjerven and Matthew Rodrigopulle
written by Kelly Skjerven and Matthew Rodrigopulle
Marin Scotten, guard for the Ryerson Rams, thinks the pay increase is a good first start for the WNBA (Christian Bender/Ryerson Rams)

Last week, the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) announced it will significantly increase the pay for its players after its players union agreed to terms on a new eight-year collective bargaining agreement.

The historic new agreement will include nearly triple the previous compensation, fully paid maternity leaves, improved travel accommodations and family benefits, among other things. The average salary for players will increase to $130,000 and top players will be able to earn up to $500,000.

Some players on the Ryerson Rams women’s basketball team said they feel this new deal is a big step for women’s basketball, but forward Eleanor Jones said there’s still work to be done.

“It’s nowhere close to the guy’s game yet but I think we’re going in the right direction,” Jones said.”

Watch this Ryersonian TV segment about the WNBA’s new deal.

Website

Kelly is a Broadcast Executive Producer for the Ryersonian during the January 2020 semester.

I'm a fourth-year journalism student at Ryerson who's just a fun guy who loves sports and telling stories.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

You may also like

Prepare for longer waits as the TTC continues...

Education cuts force teachers and students to fight...

Ryerson Students’ Union files police report for alleged...

RyersonianTV: Morning Update for January 21, 2020

Cadillac Fairview hosts pop-up dog parks to brighten...

Ryerson to launch new music production program

Ryerson psychologist says Blue Monday created by personal...

RyersonianTV: Morning Update for January 20, 2020

Autism in females may be harder to spot...

Cold Weather Alert: Resources and shelter

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

13 − 12 =

Previous Next
Close
Test Caption
Test Description goes like this