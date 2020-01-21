Ryerson Rams women’s basketball players say new WNBA deal is promising

Marin Scotten, guard for the Ryerson Rams, thinks the pay increase is a good first start for the WNBA (Christian Bender/Ryerson Rams)

Last week, the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) announced it will significantly increase the pay for its players after its players union agreed to terms on a new eight-year collective bargaining agreement.

The historic new agreement will include nearly triple the previous compensation, fully paid maternity leaves, improved travel accommodations and family benefits, among other things. The average salary for players will increase to $130,000 and top players will be able to earn up to $500,000.

Some players on the Ryerson Rams women’s basketball team said they feel this new deal is a big step for women’s basketball, but forward Eleanor Jones said there’s still work to be done.

“It’s nowhere close to the guy’s game yet but I think we’re going in the right direction,” Jones said.”

