Ryerson receives report of possible bed bug sighting in Ted Rogers School of Management

Student alleges insect was spotted on seventh floor of the building

Facilities Management and Development received a report of a bed bug sighting in TRSM (Wikimedia Commons)

A possible bed bug sighting at Ryerson’s Ted Rogers School of Management (TRSM) was reported to Facilities Management and Development (FMD).

Zain Rashid, a first-year business technology management student, posted a photo of what they believed to be a bed bug on Reddit Monday afternoon.

Rashid told The Ryersonian the picture was taken on the seventh floor of TRSM. However, it is not confirmed whether this is in fact a bed bug.

“Facilities Management and Development received a report of a bed bug sighting in [TRSM] and has asked for a specific location, so an investigation and inspection can be carried out as per our protocols,” said FMD in a statement to The Ryersonian.

“Bed bugs are a common and frustrating pest in Toronto and the university takes proactive measures in partnership with a pest-protocol specialist to prevent their spread in our buildings,” FMD added.

Rashid told The Ryersonian they were studying when they saw what they thought was a bed bug climb onto their backpack that was sitting on a table. They also said they saw another one in their book when they got home.

“It is important to remember that the presence of bed bugs is unrelated to cleanliness — bed bugs travel very easily, often on personal items such as backpacks,” the FMD stated.

FMD said the protocol for a response to a confirmed bed bug sighting is to cordon off the area and conduct a heat treatment, which it says is the most effective measure against bed bugs. A canine unit inspection is then conducted after the heat treatment to confirm the results. If the canine unit finding is clear, no further action is required.

This case follows several months after an alleged sighting of bed bugs in Ryerson’s Student Learning Centre (SLC). The Eyeopener reported that the FMD said a pest control company brought in a canine team in November to “assess the area” and said that no bed bugs or bed bug activity were found.

The Ryersonian also reported in 2018 that sightings of insects in Ryerson’s Victoria Building were later confirmed to be bed bugs.

In order for an investigation from the FMD to occur, an image of the bug, along with details about the location it was spotted in, should be sent to the FMD through a service request form or should be reported to the Facilities Help Desk.

Beyond asking the community member who reported the incident where the sighting took place, FDM did not specify whether any additional action has taken place.

A picture of the insect sighted by Ryerson student Zain Rashid on the seventh floor of TRSM