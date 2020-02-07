Ryerson releases second update on coronavirus

The university is closely monitoring the situation, and will provide an update if necessary.

Brent Smyth / The Ryersonian

Ryerson University has released a second update regarding the coronavirus, reminding community members that the risk of getting the virus remains low.

In a previous update, Ryerson included a list of measures and procedures to prevent any transmission of illnesses and diseases. The university urged individuals to frequently wash their hands and to cover their mouths if they are coughing or sneezing.

In addition, Ryerson also encouraged community members who are feeling sick to stay at home.

The update stated that the university is closely monitoring the situation, and will provide an update if necessary.

Last week, a report circulated online that claimed two Ryerson students had contracted the coronavirus was confirmed to be fake by the university.

Following the false report, the Government of Ontario released a dedicated webpage for students regarding the coronavirus based on reliable and trusted sources.

“As we learn more about the 2019 novel coronavirus, related tools and procedures are getting more precise and more effective,” said Christine Elliott, the Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, in a media statement.

On Jan. 30, the Word Health Organization declared the coronavirus as a public health emergency. While there have only been three confirmed cases in Ontario, the Minister of Health urges Ontarians to remain vigilant.

“Every Ontarian should have full confidence that these efforts by our dedicated public health professionals are keeping them safe. Because of their hard work, the risk to Ontarians remains low,” Elliott added.