Ryerson releases update on COVID-19, formerly known as coronavirus

University suspends all school-sanctioned student or employee travel to China

(canada.ca)

Ryerson University has released a fifth update regarding COVID-19; formerly known as the coronavirus, to once again inform students and others that the virus is not spreading within the community.

In the update, released March 2, Ryerson says it has suspended all university-sanctioned or sponsored student or employee travel to China until further notice.

Public health officials continue to reiterate that prevention is the best method to avoid the spread of illness through daily practical precautions. The university’s cold and flu prevention tips stress the importance of frequent handwashing, especially after shaking someone’s hand or touching your face. The tips also include regularly sanitizing objects such as keyboards and telephones.

In a previous update, Ryerson stated its custodians have increased frequency of cleaning high-touch surfaces such as handrails and doorknobs.

The update states most people have become infected through travel in affected areas or through close or household contact with someone carrying the virus.

Toronto Public Health has updated its fact sheet, expanding the list of designated affected areas beyond mainland China to include Hong Kong, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Iran and Italy. They advise staff and students who have recently travelled from these areas to monitor their health for fever, cough or difficulty breathing for 14 days after their last day of exposure.

At this time, the university is running under normal operating procedures and will provide an update to the Ryerson community if necessary.