Ryerson residences to house health-care workers?

The International Living/Learning Centre has been emptied in response to requests for accommodation by hospitals.

Courtesy Ryerson University

Ryerson residences may be used to house front line health-care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Brian Tran, a communications and media relations specialist with the Ryerson Office of Public Affairs, two hospitals reached out to the school to inquire about the use of facilities.

In an email, Tran said the school is “currently exploring how to modify residence operations to support students, while also making this important community contribution to support health-care workers.”

Students remaining in the International Living/Learning Centre (ILC) after the March 23 move out deadline have been relocated to Pitman Hall. Students in the Daphne Cockwell Centre (DCC) who are approved for summer residence leases will also be moved to Pitman Hall at the end of April.

Tran said Ryerson will continue to “review the space and resources we have available across campus to determine if and how we might be able to provide additional support and services.”

Other COVID-19 relief contributions from the Ryerson community include donation of health-care equipment to hospitals, production of personal protective equipment and support for those experiencing homelessness in the midst of the pandemic.