COVID-19HealthNewsOn CampusRyerson News

Ryerson residences to house health-care workers?

by Julie Mutis
written by Julie Mutis

The International Living/Learning Centre has been emptied in response to requests for accommodation by hospitals.

Courtesy Ryerson University

Ryerson residences may be used to house front line health-care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Brian Tran, a communications and media relations specialist with the Ryerson Office of Public Affairs, two hospitals reached out to the school to inquire about the use of facilities.

In an email, Tran said the school is “currently exploring how to modify residence operations to support students, while also making this important community contribution to support health-care workers.”

Students remaining in the International Living/Learning Centre (ILC) after the March 23 move out deadline have been relocated to Pitman Hall. Students in the Daphne Cockwell Centre (DCC) who are approved for summer residence leases will also be moved to Pitman Hall at the end of April.

Tran said Ryerson will continue to “review the space and resources we have available across campus to determine if and how we might be able to provide additional support and services.”

Other COVID-19 relief contributions from the Ryerson community include donation of health-care equipment to hospitals, production of personal protective equipment and support for those experiencing homelessness in the midst of the pandemic.

Op-ed Editor and reporter. Send me your pitches at julie.mutis@ryerson.ca

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

Op-ed Editor and reporter. Send me your pitches at julie.mutis@ryerson.ca

You may also like

Students face uncertainty as they contemplate grad school

Ryerson University donates health-care supplies to Toronto hospitals

The days ahead at Ryerson

How Jewish Canadians are celebrating Passover during the...

Esports consolidates its fans as other live entertainment...

Ryerson counselling goes online as COVID-19 precaution

Students worry about summer jobs amid COVID-19 shutdowns

Books to keep you company in quarantine

Toronto businesses use signs to express hope and...

Online dating surges during COVID-19 pandemic

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Previous Next
Close
Test Caption
Test Description goes like this