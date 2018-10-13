Toronto’s latest gun violence victim has been identified as Roy Zamora, a 26-year-old Ryerson business student.



Zamora was killed on Thursday in a daylight drive-by shooting at Camborne Avenue and Dalraith Road, in North York. Police responded to a call at around 2 p.m. and arrived on the scene to find the victim unresponsive and with obvious gunshot wounds in his upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.



Toronto police say two male suspects were seen leaving the area in a grey vehicle. The suspects are described as being aged 18-25, six feet tall and dressed in black.



In an Instagram post, Mike Ferreira, a friend of Zamora’s, described him as “kind, loving and just passionate about life.”



“We would talk every day about what life has to offer and how we wanted to experience it all. You wanted the best out of life. So full of life, always with a smile on your face and positive words for everyone around you,” Ferreira wrote in his caption.



Maria Augimeri, city councillor for Ward 9, told the Star that Zamora’s mother had lost her husband to cancer almost nine years ago and is now alone.



Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers. Zamora’s death is Toronto’s 85th homicide of the year.