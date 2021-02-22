Ryerson University launches satellite campus in Cairo

Ryerson partners with Universities of Canada in Egypt to enhance international influence

Ryerson’s expanded programming in the Middle East and North Africa will include media production, sport media, fashion, civil engineering, electrical engineering and mechanical engineering (Ryerson University)

Ryerson will be expanding its programming into the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region by opening a satellite campus in Cairo starting in September, according to a press release issued Friday.

The physical presence of Ryerson’s Cairo campus will be facilitated by Universities of Canada in Egypt. The Cairo campus will allow local students to earn a university degree in a setting emulating the Canadian university experience, said Ryerson President Mohamed Lachemi in a press release.

“Well known as a community and city builder, Ryerson is moving onto the world stage to deliver smart and scalable solutions to global challenges,” said Lachemi. “This exciting partnership with Universities of Canada in Egypt, and a new educational model, will make Ryerson’s strong academic programming available to more students as we continue to enhance the international scope of our aspirations and influence.”

Ryerson’s Cairo campus will offer select programs through the Faculty of Communication and Design (FCAD) and the Faculty of Engineering and Architectural Science (FEAS). FCAD will offer degrees in media production, sport media and fashion, and FEAS will issue degrees in civil, electrical and mechanical engineering.

The first cohort will begin courses in September and the faculties involved intend on expanding their degree programming in the future.

Ryerson will oversee academic programming, course quality and admission decisions, as the Cairo campus programs will adhere to the same curriculum offered to students in Canada. All faculty and staff, at least 50 per cent of whom are expected to be Canadian citizens, will be hired with Ryerson’s oversight and subjected to Canadian post-secondary hiring standards.

Ryerson will determine tuition fees for programs based on Egyptian market rates.

Dean of FCAD Charles Falzon said he is pleased the faculty will be offering degrees in Egypt.

“FCAD is a global centre of media and creative invention, and we are proud to offer in Egypt our globally respected programs and innovative education in media and creative industries,” said Falzon. “FCAD in Cairo will be equally innovative and dynamic, offering a highly impactful international education that is ideal for innovative and ambitious students in the region who aspire to be future leaders at home and globally.”

Tom Duever, dean of FEAS, said he feels this expansion will be beneficial.

“We are very excited to be able to offer our Canadian engineering programs to students in the MENA region through our partnership with Universities of Canada in Egypt,” said Duever. “This is the first step in enhancing our global presence and I am enthusiastic about the possibilities.”

Student residences will be made available and faculty members will have housing options and transportation services arranged for them.

Ryerson’s Cairo campus will offer extracurricular activities for students, as well. These extracurricular activities will include student-run clubs and societies, sports and group fitness classes.